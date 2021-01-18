‘The Pain Was Next Level’: Maltese Rapper Eddie Fresco Tattoos Stage Name Across His Neck And Skull

Love it or hate it, ink has become part and parcel of many Maltese people’s lives. And whether you’d never get even the smallest tattoo yourself or are already completely covered, there’s no denying the balls it takes to get a very prominent tattoo. Then, there’s Eddie Fresco. The young Maltese rapper already has his fair share of large tattoos – some of which he even spoke about in a recent Lovin Malta feature – but over the weekend, Eddie Fresco took it one step further. After teasing “a big one” to his fans on Instagram, Fresco uploaded short clips and snapshots of his latest ink, before finally revealing a large FRESCO emblazed on the back of his neck, going up to his skull. “2021, we coming,” he captioned the photo which amassed over 1,300 likes in less than 24 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Fresco (@215eddie)

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Eddie Fresco revealed that the original design wasn’t planned to be this big… but some tinkering with his favourite tattooist is all it took. Long-time friend and collaborator Franz Wund of Caine Tattoos originally designed the large tattoo as a neckpiece, but when the two looked at the stencil, they realised some changes had to be made. “After improvising for around an hour, we ended up finding the sweet spot for the title to go in, and the rest was history,” Eddie continued. And in case you were wondering whether a tattoo like that hurt, it apparently did… a lot. “I swear to God, I cannot explain how painful this tattoo was,” the young rapper said looking back on last weekend’s experience. “At first I thought that it was going to be bearable because the outlines didn’t hurt as much as I thought, and I was hyping myself up.” “I had tried to get my hands on a numbing cream after the other painful experience of my neck tattoo, but I couldn’t find any and decided to go ahead without the numbing cream,” he continued. “Somehow, I managed to finish it in one session but I swear, only God knows the faces I made by the end! I was shaking, getting pale, and my body couldn’t take the pain anymore.” “But beyond the pain I felt at that moment, I’m just so happy with how it turned out and I would gladly do it all over again,” Fresco beamed, showing off his brand new ink.

“I really do owe it all to Franz, because he kept me going,” Eddie said. “Throughout the whole process, he kept hyping me up so much,” he continued. “After every single line, he was getting excited about how sick it’s going to look by the end, and he wouldn’t stop telling me that this was a crazy tattoo and that he really loved the design and placement.” “By the end, he was just as excited as I was to finish it!” Eddie said. “I have to give him a lot of props for actually helping me finish the tattoo because I wouldn’t have if it was someone else doing it.” “What an awesome session,” the tattooist posted earlier today, sharing some great behind the scenes shot from the session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • 𝙲𝙰𝙸𝙽𝙴 • 𝙵𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚣 𝚆𝚞𝚗𝚍 (@franziscainetattoos)

And with a massive tattoo coming just two weeks into 2021, you best believe this year is going to be a big one for the young artist. “We have so much coming in 2021,” Eddie Fresco teased. “Music videos, new songs, EPs… the whole lot. Just you wait.” In the meantime, check out the story behind some of Malta’s most prominent tattoos.