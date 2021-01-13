Valentina Rossi Leaving Food And A Buzzer Outside Her Quarantined Fiancé’s Door Is #COVIDCoupleGoals

Getting COVID-19 and being separated from your partner is a reality couples the world over have had to deal with – but the whole ordeal is made so much easier when you’ve got a loving partner there to support you along the way. Popular Maltese couple Valentina Rossi and Carlo Gerada are using social media to show how a little bit of thought and fun can make the whole ordeal pass so much quicker. After Carlo tested positive, Valentina, as well as the the couples’ loved ones, began leaving food outside the Maltese DJ’s quarantine door along with a buzzer. Since Carlo’s taste and smell have basically disappeared since testing positive, Valentina took the opportunity to leave healthy foods like salads and soups for her man showcased in some adorable Insta stories.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Carlo said he was super grateful… even though he couldn’t taste anything as it was. “She’s still really focused on the aesthetics of the food though,” he said. And it’s not just food – Valentina is trying to spend as much socially-distanced quality time with him as she possibly can.

Apart from working remotely when he can and dealing with Valentina’s sweet antics, Carlo’s been taking the time to make new music – he’s even switched his DAW from Logic to Fruity Loops. However, he wants to let the people know that the severity of the virus should really not be downplayed. “What is worrying is how easy it is to get this virus and how highly contagious it is seeing as we’re all using masks and proper hygiene, yet still, the virus is spreading at a fast rate. And it’s so easy for people who might get complications to get it as well,” he said.

Carlo said being unable to smell or taste without a blocked nose was “totally strange” and urged the Maltese public to take the pandemic seriously. However, until then, you can bet his fiancée will be finding ways to keep her partner is high spirits until he’s fully recovered – salad and soup included.