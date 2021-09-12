WATCH: Emotional Zija TT Grateful For Outpouring Of Support, Including By Top Politicians, After Attack

She said several key politicians, including Opposition leader Bernard Grech, Prime Minister Robert Abela (through his secretary), and MPs Silvio Parnis, Beppe Fenech Adami, Claudette Buttigieg, David Agius, Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Stephen Spiteri all reached out to her to express their solidarity.

In a Facebook video today, a clearly emotional Zija TT said that while she’s still in pain, the support she received has been “exaggerated”.

Social media influencer Zija TT has expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she received after she was attacked in her home.

“When you have a big heart and try to pass on a message to someone you’re trying to help but instead they beat you up to try and get rid of you… I didn’t deserve what I went through these past two days,” she said.

Zija TT said she was attacked by a man who had sent her a death threat a month and a half ago after she informed his mother that he had robbed something small from her house.

She said she reported him to the Bormla police station, but officers told her to file a report at the Floriana depot, something she didn’t feel comfortable doing seeing as the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

“I don’t know why the Bormla police didn’t help me in my time of need, not even by phoning the depot to take action against someone who hurt me,” Zija TT said. “Although they did nothing, I thank the Bormla police officers anyway. An inspector told me that if the Bormla police didn’t act was they should have acted, he will take action himself.”

