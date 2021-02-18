WATCH: First Maltese On Ellen DeGeneres Show Flops In Audience Olympics

A Maltese man has made it to Hollywood’s bright lights after featuring on the Ellen DeGeneres show, virtually.

Ryan Calleja was one of three contestants to feature in the show’s new segment, Audience Olympics, competing against participants from Belgium and Malawi in an online friendly competition of ‘flip the bottle’.

Calleja was representing the Maltese flag in the background and made small talk with Ellen about the island and its weather, even inciting some laughter from the audience over some confusion between degrees celsius and fahrenheit.

The 25-year-old teacher is also believed to be the first Maltese person to feature on the popular talk show, but despite his charm, he didn’t fare too well in the Audience Olympics game, coming in last place.

Nonetheless, the experience of featuring on the show is a win in itself!

