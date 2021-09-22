WATCH: Five-Year-Old Maltese Girl With Down Syndrome Rocks International Catwalk At London Fashion Week
Francesca Rausi, the five-year-old Maltese model with Down Syndrome and several trophies to her name, has recently made it to the international stage as she rocked the catwalk at London Fashion Week.
Representing Malta, the young girl debuted as a model at the age of three, and has been participating in (and winning!) several modelling competitions locally. She even modelled for some of Malta’s top brands.
Last Sunday, Francesca strutted the international catwalk as she participated in London Fashion Week. “Today is the day my pupina shines and makes Malta proud, we love you so much!” her mum shared on Facebook.
And she made it . She really rocked the catwalk what a proud moment , franny was the first child with Down syndrome to represent malta in london fashion week thank u Hrh Lolo Amaka-Ojomo Dis is me Couture Angels for House of Ikons#houseoficon #londonfashionweek #TheWayForward #inclusion #WCATAmbassador
Posted by Michelle Rausi on Sunday, September 19, 2021
“And she made it. She really rocked the catwalk, what a proud moment. Franny was the first child with Down syndrome to represent Malta in London Fashion Week,” her mum said after her show.
It looks like this is just the beginning of Francesca’s career as a model and Down Syndrome ambassador, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her!
