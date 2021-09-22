WATCH: Five-Year-Old Maltese Girl With Down Syndrome Rocks International Catwalk At London Fashion Week

Francesca Rausi, the five-year-old Maltese model with Down Syndrome and several trophies to her name, has recently made it to the international stage as she rocked the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

Representing Malta, the young girl debuted as a model at the age of three, and has been participating in (and winning!) several modelling competitions locally. She even modelled for some of Malta’s top brands.

Last Sunday, Francesca strutted the international catwalk as she participated in London Fashion Week. “Today is the day my pupina shines and makes Malta proud, we love you so much!” her mum shared on Facebook.