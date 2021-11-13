WATCH: Former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff Spotted In Netflix’s ‘How To Become A Tyrant’ Episode On Gaddafi

The series navigates through the rulebook that some of the most famous tyrants and dictators followed to climb the ladder to absolute power. And Gaddafi’s ties to Malta got a small little feature on the series’ fifth episode.

Footage of Colonel Gaddafi’s Visit to Malta has resurfaced featuring former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff and other political figures in the hit Netflix TV series ‘How To Become A Tryant’.

Colonel Gaddafi was a renowned Libyan dictator and tyrant, who features in the series for the tactics he’s popularly known for utilising and controlling power.

In the show’s fifth episode, you will be able to see historic footage of Colonel Gaddafi’s visit to Malta.

In the footage, notable figures such as former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff, former EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella and ex-Labour Minister Lorry Sant, among others.

How far would you go to preserve power? How To Become A Tyrant’ made follows the plans and decisions made by some of the most notorious tyrants and leaders followed when gaining absolute power and control.