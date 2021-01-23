WATCH: Get Styled by Sarah Zerafa! Instagram Series Serves Tips To Transform Your Wardrobe

د . إAEDSRر . س

It used to be that fashion advice would come in a magazine, but now all you need is Sarah Zerafa’s Instagram page to keep up with the chic, contemporary clothing trends.

The Maltese fashion blogger and influencer has kicked off 2021 with a brand new series Let Me Style You and it’s everything you need to turn your everyday wardrobe into some of the most fashionable outfits strutting the streets of Sliema.

In her new series, Soza picks one item of clothing from her wardrobe and provides different examples on how it can be used for several different occasions.

 

Whether it a polo neck that can turned into an outfit for business occasions or for a date night, or even a skirt mixed and matched for a breakfast date or afternoon drinks, Soza has all the tips and tricks to make your wardrobe shine.

 

The Malta’s Got Talent judge is also encouraging people to get dressed with her, choosing sexy outfits for special occasions whether it be a date night or a cold winter’s day in Malta.

 

Long gone are the days spent standing in front of a mirror deciding what to wear. Thanks to Soza, you’ll have your wardrobe set and ready for the week with just a few simple items.

