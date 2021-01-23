WATCH: Get Styled by Sarah Zerafa! Instagram Series Serves Tips To Transform Your Wardrobe

It used to be that fashion advice would come in a magazine, but now all you need is Sarah Zerafa’s Instagram page to keep up with the chic, contemporary clothing trends.

The Maltese fashion blogger and influencer has kicked off 2021 with a brand new series Let Me Style You and it’s everything you need to turn your everyday wardrobe into some of the most fashionable outfits strutting the streets of Sliema.

In her new series, Soza picks one item of clothing from her wardrobe and provides different examples on how it can be used for several different occasions.