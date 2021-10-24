WATCH: International Vlogger Returns To Malta, Films ‘Cheating Video’ And Recreates Harassment Scene
Famous vlogger and influencer Project Nightfall has returned to Malta for a while to shoot a number of videos.
The vlogger (real name: Agon Hare), who has 11 million followers on Facebook, had visited Malta back in 2018 along with Nas Daily and his girlfriend Alyne, a trip which got the whole country buzzing.
He has now returned solo and is publishing a number of brief videos which were filmed in Malta.
In the following video, filmed at Holm Hotel in St Julian’s, Project Nightfall films a video of the moment a shocked woman discovers her boyfriend was cheating on her with her own mother.
Of course it’s staged, but it’s intended to pass on a message for people not to fall for all of those ‘cheating videos’ that have been spreading like wildfire online.
Keen-eyed people of Malta will also immediately notice a Maltese car at the beginning.
From what appears to be another Maltese boutique hotel, Project Nightfall also recreated a real-life event of a man aggressively trying (and failing) to impress a woman with his bank account.
“Money is important but cockiness and straight-out rudeness is never OK in any scenario,” he says.
The following inspirational video about the creator of the popular Squid Game show was also filmed in Malta.
Project Nightfall described itself as a community-based platform that uses the power of social media to make an immediate impact and change to people’s lives (over one nightfall).
