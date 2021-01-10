WATCH: Maltese Actor Has Show-Stopping Performance On Hit TV Series Vikings

The final season of hit TV series Vikings came to a thrilling end last week and Maltese actor Andrei Claude was in the thick of it all. Warning: Spoil Alerts! Those who watched the end of season six will forever remember the face of Ganbaatar, captain of the Rusk Viking’s army, who struck down the protagonist Björn Ironside with several arrows.

For fans of the show, it was a heartbreaking moment but for the Maltese people, we can proudly say that one of our own killed a Viking legend. “Upon seeing Bjorn approaching, all the Rus soldiers, except for Ganbaatar, begin to fear that he is some kind of a God and almost start to retreat,” Claude said to Express. “The moment when Ganbaatar begins to shout at his men and on his own advances towards Bjorn was probably my favourite.”

Claude featured in six episodes with his most epic moment coming at the very end and he’s been spoiling us with some shots on his Instagram account.

This isn’t the first time that the Maltese actor has featured in hit TV shows, with the most prominent being Game of Thrones, but it is definitely the biggest role he’s played so far – and it’s fitting that he’s a villain. Claude is ripped af which makes him the perfect actor for these types of fantasy shows – just check him out as a Khal in GoT.