WATCH: Maltese Down Syndrome Ambassador Continues To Inspire And Capture Our Hearts

Francesca Rausi has captured the hearts of the nation with her beautiful and warm smile, whilst also spreading positive messages about Down Syndrome through being the Ambassador for numerous Down Syndrome associations throughout the years. Despite being only five years old, she already is reaching new heights and setting an example of the amazing achievements that anyone can reach, no matter their situation.

These include her debut as an Ambassador for Nothing Down and her continued tenure as an Ambassador for Wouldn’t Change A Thing, which strives to change outdated perceptions of Down Syndrome. Though debuting as an Ambassador for Nothing Down when she was two years old, Francesca only started modelling when she was three years old. Nevertheless, she holds the title of the first toddler with Down Syndrome to participate and win in several modelling competitions in Malta. She also has modelled for some of Malta’s top brands.

Francesca’s parents, Michelle and Roderick, continue to support their daughter as well as countless other Maltese parents through their work with the Malta Down Syndrome Association. Yet, doing her own part, their daughter continues to be a face for the true face of Down Syndrome – rather than the negative perceptions and connotations that linger in the world. According to her mother, Francesca is seen as a girl “with ambitions, she is independent, friendly, loveable, sassy [and] clever”. Her life is full from school to ballet to drama to music to modelling.” Even though she is constantly on the go and always busy, Francesca loves every second of it and teaches those around her to genuinely appreciate life as a result. Share this story with your friends!

