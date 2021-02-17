Maltese Man Teases Followers Ahead Of Big Appearance On Ellen DeGeneres’ Show

Ryan Calleja, a 25-year-old Maltese man, is hyping up his followers ahead of his appearance on today’s edition of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

It’s a massive achievement for the young man, who is believed to be the first ever Maltese person to ever feature on Ellen’s show, one of the most popular talk shows in the United States.

And Ryan certainly looked excited when he published a Facebook video of himself dancing in his living room before making the big announcement.

A teacher by trade, Ryan reacted to the start of COVID-19 last year by uploading a number of entertaining and educational videos for children about the pandemic.