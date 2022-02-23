د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Maltese Tiktoker Henry Galea Meets With Beauty Icon Jeffree Star

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

And he’s done it again! Just under a week since Malta’s own TikTok star Henry Galea met with the massive beauty star Nikita Dragun, he’s now officially met with beauty icon Jeffree Star.

The Maltese influencer has been featuring a number of special guests on his feed ever since making the move to Los Angeles – and now, Lovin Malta has acquired exclusive content of Galea meeting with Jeffree Star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Just a couple of hours ago, during the Jeffree Star Skin launch, Galea found himself showing the beauty icon some of his previous works, with Jeffree himself pointing at the Maltese TikToker and saying “that’s some real shit”.

Accompanying them was also Michelle Kennelly, who is another famous Tiktoker with quite a whopping following of 7.5 million followers.

@lovinmaltaofficial 🚨 You know, just @henrygalea with @Jeffree Star and @Michelle Kennelly 🥵✨ #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #jeffreestar #henrygalea #beauty #celeb ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

Tag someone that needs to see this! 

READ NEXT: From Free Counselling To Nationwide Studies: Malta's Sole Anti-Bullying NGO Turns 5 Today

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All