Watch: Maltese Tiktoker Henry Galea Meets With Beauty Icon Jeffree Star
And he’s done it again! Just under a week since Malta’s own TikTok star Henry Galea met with the massive beauty star Nikita Dragun, he’s now officially met with beauty icon Jeffree Star.
The Maltese influencer has been featuring a number of special guests on his feed ever since making the move to Los Angeles – and now, Lovin Malta has acquired exclusive content of Galea meeting with Jeffree Star.
Just a couple of hours ago, during the Jeffree Star Skin launch, Galea found himself showing the beauty icon some of his previous works, with Jeffree himself pointing at the Maltese TikToker and saying “that’s some real shit”.
Accompanying them was also Michelle Kennelly, who is another famous Tiktoker with quite a whopping following of 7.5 million followers.
