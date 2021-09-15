WATCH: ‘You Know How Much I Love You, Right?’: Daniel Umanah Posts Heartfelt Video With His Sister After Authorities Hear His Cry

Maltese fitness influencer Daniel Umanah has posted a touching video with his sister Rachel after a public outcry following his appeal for her to avoid hotel quarantine resulted in the government changing the law. “You know how much I love you?” a smiling Daniel says, as Rachel laughs and says “Mela”. “I promised you that I will do my best and put your well-being as my first priority!” he said. “Thanks to the health authorities who heard our request and all those who were of help in one way or another! My family appreciates you all.”

Umanah, along with his father and sister, had travelled to Nigeria to carry out charity work following a crowdfunding campaign that raised around €18,000. However, Malta’s travel rules stated that all arrivals from ‘dark red’ countries, including Nigeria, must quarantine for two weeks at an officially designated hotel at a personal cost of €1,400. Speaking to Lovin Malta last Sunday, Umanah urged the health authorities to allow his sister to quarantine at home instead seeing as she Down syndrome and tends to panic when she’s locked inside a room that isn’t familiar to her. Umanah’s appeal triggered a public outcry, with several major politicians, including Opposition leader Bernard Grech, PN MPs Ryan Callus, Clyde Puli and Claudette Buttigieg, PL MP Oliver Scicluna and PL MEP Alex Agius Saliba urging the government to allow Maltese residents traveling from to quarantine at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Umanah (@danielumanahofficial)

Earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that the rules will change as of this Friday to allow Maltese residents to quarantine at home so long as they’ve been fully vaccinated with a vaccine certificate recognised by the health authorities and live in a household with a maximum of five people, all of whom must also be fully vaccinated. An updated list of ‘dark red’ countries will also be published to reflect the health authorities’ concern over the so-called Mu variant, rather than the Delta variant. Do you agree with the new travel rules that were announced today?