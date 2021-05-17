Welcome Baby Elle! Award-Winning Maltese Make-Up Artist Gives Birth To Adorable Girl

Award-winning makeup artist Jennifer Dimech and her partner Etienne have welcomed a baby girl into their family over the weekend. The two-time winner of the Best Make-Up Artist award at the Malta Fashion Awards has taken to Instagram over the weekend highlighting her feeling of happiness and being “overjoyed” as she gave birth to her first child: Elle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Dimech (@jenniferdimech)

Dimech has shared her excitement and total happiness over the last few hours through her Instagram stories, including the heart-warming moment of bringing baby Elle back to their home and being able to see the baby room in use for the first time.

“And because it wasn’t enough, look how sweet,” an excited and joyful Dimech stated in an Instagram story that she took showing viewers a first look at the new baby room’s decorations that included a beautiful display of floral decorations across the walls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Dimech (@jenniferdimech)

Dimech has made a name for herself working with Maltese celebrities like Tiffany Pisani, Christabelle and Maxine among others. Her amazing makeup skills have also gotten her to work with huge names such as Donatella Versace’s makeup artist, Valeria Orlando, during Milan Fashion Week. She even got the chance to learn from Beyoncé’s personal makeup artist, Sir John, at Paris Fashion Week in his first-ever master class. Share this post to congratulate the family!