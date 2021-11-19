‘Where’s The Compassion,’ Says Pawlu Borg Bonaci To Crowd Encouraging Man To Commit Suicide In Valletta

Maltese entertainer Pawlu Borg Bonaci had some touching yet disenchanting words which condemned the mob in Valletta that tried to encourage a man to commit suicide. “What went so wrong in your lives for you to end up like this?” he asked them in a Facebook post.

Borg Bonaci wrote this in response to a footage shared by the Times of Malta that showed people within a crowd calling for a man to commit suicide from the bastions near the capital city’s entrance. The man had reportedly climbed on to the Valletta bastions where he seemed agitated; shouting back at police officers and others who were attempting to calm him down. Thankfully, the man was talked back into safety by officials on the scene – this was in no thanks to crowd members telling the man to “hurry up and do it”. “Go home and stop wasting people’s time,” said one person. “Come and see this, we have a Spider-Man here,” said another to his friend. After this footage emerged, several people were understandably enraged, disappointed and overall shocked at the insensitive and possible fatal words of bystanders. One of these people was Bonaci who reflected on the situation through a Facebook post that’s gaining significant traction.

“To that small group of people who were shouting and encouraging a man to jump from a bastion with phones ready in their hands to capture what’s to come – I have some questions for you,” Borg Bonaci said. “Where’s the compassion? How much sadness do you have to have inside of you to do something like that? How?” he asked. He continued by turning the narrative around. He began telling them that he hopes that if they ever find themselves in a tough spot, they’ll find people better than themselves to pull them through it. “I hope that you will never find yourself in a situation where you need help and when you turn your face, you can’t find it,” he said. “I hope that when you find yourself with your back against a wall you don’t find people like yourselves who encourage you to commit suicide for their own perverse fun,” Borg Bonaci compassionately exclaimed. “I hope that you find people and friends like I had beside me during the toughest moments of my life who were there for me from morning to night, who cried with me, hugged me and lifted me from my darkest days,” he continued. “I hope that you people make up just a small insignificant number of society and that society is a lot better than this.”

To conclude his touching and eloquently put status, he turned to the man who was told to kill himself. "To that person dangling from the bastion, I hope that you find the beauty within you and the courage that you need. I hope that you'll find people to hug and embrace you."