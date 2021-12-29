د . إAEDSRر . س

Wine, Cheese And Eileen Montesin: Malta’s Top Personalities Spill Their 2021 Guilty Pleasures

This year was a tough one. The closure of schools, restaurants, theatres and so many other establishments that many enjoyed left everyone with what felt like an eternity of free time. And while this gave us some nice moments of reflection, it also drove us to indulge, probably more than usual, in our guiltiest of pleasures.

And with 2021 nearing its end, Lovin Malta spoke to some of Malta’s leading politicians and most popular personalities to get the inside scoop on their guilty pleasures.

1. Owen Bonnici

Each time I open the fridge and grab a bite of evening cheese.

2. Valentina Rossi

“Watching Eileen Montesin’s every single story. OVJA.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eileen Montesin (@eileenmontesin)

3. Byron Camilleri

“Watching the latest trends on TikTok.”

@lovinmaltaofficial

How did we do @bulletproofculture & @Denise Kim Gafa? 🤭 We promise this is real 😂 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #megaboxjumpchallenge #fitness #malta

♬ original sound – brknbxyy

4. Keith Demicoli

“That small piece of (no sugar added!) dark chocolate and one glass of red wine almost every evening.”

5. Bernard Grech

“When I went for a camping trip abroad with my family.”

6. Eddie Fresco

“Kinder Penguin,” a simple, yet understandable choice.

What was your 2021 guilty pleasure? Let us know in the comments below?

Ana’s a university student who loves a heated debate, she’s very passionate about humanitarian issues and justice. In her free time you’ll probably catch her binge watching way too many TV shows or thinking about her next meal.

