Wine, Cheese And Eileen Montesin: Malta’s Top Personalities Spill Their 2021 Guilty Pleasures

This year was a tough one. The closure of schools, restaurants, theatres and so many other establishments that many enjoyed left everyone with what felt like an eternity of free time. And while this gave us some nice moments of reflection, it also drove us to indulge, probably more than usual, in our guiltiest of pleasures.

And with 2021 nearing its end, Lovin Malta spoke to some of Malta’s leading politicians and most popular personalities to get the inside scoop on their guilty pleasures.