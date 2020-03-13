World-Famous Director Steven Spielberg Loves Maltese Nougat According To This Note He Left Caffe Cordina

World-famous American director Steven Spielberg has been all over the world shooting his blockbuster films, but it seems Malta holds a special place in his heart.

Whilst filming Munich in Malta in 2005, Spielberg and his staff were accommodated by the iconic Caffe Cordina in Valletta for a quick 7am espresso.

And 16 years later, the cafe has shared a sweet note he left behind that one morning…

“Dear John, You were more than accommodating when you opened your cafe to us at 7am in the morning where we enjoyed espressos and cappuccinos and a rich lesson in Maltese history,” the note read.

After signing off, Spielberg added a quick note that read:

“Also, the nougat was the best I ever had”.

It seems like Malta’s beautiful landscapes and architecture wasn’t the only thing that impressed Spielberg while here, but it was the nougat too.

Specifically, the famous nougat at Caffe Cordina.

“Thank you Stephen, you’re more than welcome back at our Caffe!” Caffe Cordina said on Facebook.

While the film industry has come to a standstill at the moment, it’s nice to look back and appreciate just how valued Malta is to the Hollywood stars and directors in LA!

