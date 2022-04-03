X Factor Malta’s Drakard Sends Personal And Heart-Warming Tribute To Lisa Gauci On Her 16th Birthday

One of X Factor Malta’s recent stars has posted a heartfelt message to his partner, another breakout star from the national music competition.

“Here’s a small appreciation post,” Kyle Drakard said as he posted a series of fun and romantic images with partner Lisa Gauci.

The pair had risen to national attention as they made it towards the final stages in the third season of X Factor Malta, with many wondering if the pair were more than friends.

Since the show ended, the couple did indeed end up together – and Drakard wanted to use her 16th birthday as an opportunity to send a tribute to her, though he said he didn’t need to wait for her birthday to “show you how much I appreciate you”.

“I’m going to use today to remind you how special you are to me and how happy I am to have you in my life.”

Joking about their first time meeting – where he apparently called Lisa “strange” – he went on to call her a “kind, caring and beautiful”.

“Thank you for always being there for me. I promise to do my best and always be there for you, every step of the way,” he said.