X Factor Malta’s Drakard Sends Personal And Heart-Warming Tribute To Lisa Gauci On Her 16th Birthday
One of X Factor Malta’s recent stars has posted a heartfelt message to his partner, another breakout star from the national music competition.
“Here’s a small appreciation post,” Kyle Drakard said as he posted a series of fun and romantic images with partner Lisa Gauci.
The pair had risen to national attention as they made it towards the final stages in the third season of X Factor Malta, with many wondering if the pair were more than friends.
Since the show ended, the couple did indeed end up together – and Drakard wanted to use her 16th birthday as an opportunity to send a tribute to her, though he said he didn’t need to wait for her birthday to “show you how much I appreciate you”.
“I’m going to use today to remind you how special you are to me and how happy I am to have you in my life.”
Joking about their first time meeting – where he apparently called Lisa “strange” – he went on to call her a “kind, caring and beautiful”.
“Thank you for always being there for me. I promise to do my best and always be there for you, every step of the way,” he said.
And it wasn’t just Drakard sending love over, with Lisa’s former X Factor Malta mentor Ivan Grech also sent in a tribute, calling her an “amazing, extraordinarily talented” singer.
Lisa Gauci’s musical journey is just getting started – check out one of the highlights of her performances.
