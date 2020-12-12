Check Out Malta’s First Blind Artist As She Holds Exhibition

Malta’s first blind artist, Maria Elich, shall be having her pieces displayed in the Ħamrun Local Council. This exhibition, which opens on the 12th December, was recently announced in a Facebook post by Minister for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Elich is cited as being one of the founders of Beyond Light – Visual & Non-Visual Network. The NGO – which consists of various other NGO groups – strives to “provide information and referrals about living with visual impairment and all work to help blind people become independent.”

Since their founding in 2013, Beyond Light have organised numerous activities for both sighted and visually impaired volunteers to experience together. These activities include torball, tandem cycling, judo, chess and swimming.