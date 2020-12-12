د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Check Out Malta’s First Blind Artist As She Holds Exhibition

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s first blind artist, Maria Elich, shall be having her pieces displayed in the Ħamrun Local Council. This exhibition, which opens on the 12th December, was recently announced in a Facebook post by Minister for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Elich is cited as being one of the founders of Beyond Light – Visual & Non-Visual Network. The NGO – which consists of various other NGO groups – strives to “provide information and referrals about living with visual impairment and all work to help blind people become independent.”

Since their founding in 2013, Beyond Light have organised numerous activities for both sighted and visually impaired volunteers to experience together. These activities include torball, tandem cycling, judo, chess and swimming.

Through her exhibitions, Elich herself has worked towards raising awareness about the need for more inclusion and accessibility for blind people to be able to be independent members of society.

Elich has stated that at Beyond Light, “we do this with determination, discipline and love in the face of the burden that the blind brings and for all”.

In her Facebook post, Minister Farrugia Portelli also emphasised the importance the exhibition represented in providing an excellent example of people with disabilities showing their own abilities and talents in many different ways – including through their artistic expression.

What do you think of this exhibition?

READ NEXT: 'I Had No Choice': An Ectopic Pregnancy Left One Woman Without Her Fallopian Tube And Lifelong Trauma

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK