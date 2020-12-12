Check Out Malta’s First Blind Artist As She Holds Exhibition
Malta’s first blind artist, Maria Elich, shall be having her pieces displayed in the Ħamrun Local Council. This exhibition, which opens on the 12th December, was recently announced in a Facebook post by Minister for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, Julia Farrugia Portelli.
Elich is cited as being one of the founders of Beyond Light – Visual & Non-Visual Network. The NGO – which consists of various other NGO groups – strives to “provide information and referrals about living with visual impairment and all work to help blind people become independent.”
Since their founding in 2013, Beyond Light have organised numerous activities for both sighted and visually impaired volunteers to experience together. These activities include torball, tandem cycling, judo, chess and swimming.
Through her exhibitions, Elich herself has worked towards raising awareness about the need for more inclusion and accessibility for blind people to be able to be independent members of society.
Elich has stated that at Beyond Light, “we do this with determination, discipline and love in the face of the burden that the blind brings and for all”.
In her Facebook post, Minister Farrugia Portelli also emphasised the importance the exhibition represented in providing an excellent example of people with disabilities showing their own abilities and talents in many different ways – including through their artistic expression.
