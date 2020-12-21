Collection Of Art And Creative Writing Pieces Created During COVID-19 Launched In Aid Of Charity

The community-driven platform, Malta Together, has launched a book featuring a number of short stories and poems in both English and Maltese alongside artwork created by adults and children during the COVID-19 outbreak. Sponsored entirely by the Iniala Group, the book consists of winning entries of a number of local community competitions during the partial lockdown period in March 2020. These competitions were launched in order to encourage people to be active and creative during the time they had to stay home and follow lockdown measures. Each competition that was launched between March and July 2020, featured a unique theme that inspired both creativity and hope in the difficult lockdown period. Some of the competition themes included Life During or After the Pandemic, as well as themes of Adventure or Gratitude.

It is hoped that this collection of creative pieces will not only represent the written and artistic talents of Malta’s community, yet also act as a documentation of the community’s thoughts, stories and emotions throughout the challenging times brought about by the pandemic. “The winning entries of our competitions have created a fantastic time capsule that we are proud to present in this book, which celebrates the spirit of Malta during this difficult period of our lives” said Mark Weingard, founder of Malta Together. Weingard went on to say that once the pandemic was over, “we will remember not only the hardships we suffered but also the creation of a community spirit.”