Colours Of Spring: Street Art, Bites And Views For The Family At This Valletta Landmark

Celebrating the arrival of spring through colours and culture is exactly what’s going down at the Valletta Waterfront. If you haven’t heard by now – April and May mark the return of the annual Colour Fest for two eventful months. Stepping into spring will be breezy this year as the Colour Fest is the launching springtime to Malta’s historic Grand Harbour. Restored to their former glory the Waterfront vaults with their iconic coloured doors, together with the azure blue of the Grand Harbour seas and the golden bastion, limestone glistening in the warm Mediterranean sunshine, are the inspiration of this event. Now housing restaurants, bars, shops, and a host of services within, the catering establishments offer diverse foods. From a simple coffee to a fully-fledged meal; you can get your hands on Chinese food, sushi, American, Mediterranean and local cuisine.

Gorgeous views of the Grand Harbour, ample parking and countless activities fit for all of the family make the Valletta Waterfront the perfect place to be this springtime. Intertwining live music, art, children’s characters and so much more fun-filled weekends await at the Colour Fest. Happening every weekend until the 29th May, there’s loads of time to head on down to the Waterfront, have a tasty meal and meet some of your favourite characters such as Spiderman, Supergirl, Spongebob and many others. Your weekend plans are sorted at the Waterfront. Sipping on some cocktails whilst your little ones spend some time having some fun in the sun, is the perfect way to spend a Saturday outdoors kicking off your ‘me-time’. Try your hand at some art combined with some pretty sweet drinks like an ice-cold beer, a gin and tonic, a glass of wine or a frappucino. Giving you the opportunity to relax, let go, and let your creative juices flow – Sip & Paint will also be carrying out a few sessions at the Colour Fest. Cabaret & magic shows, live music, reading sessions and street art will help you enjoy your weekend. As the skies turn from stark blue to vibrant pink, every table has a magical view so you can enjoy drinks by the water or some delicious dinner.

The best thing about the annual Colour Fest is that regardless of where you come from and what you do – you too can enjoy these wonderful activities. The full programme of events can be found here. Filling your Saturday and Sunday with entertaining activities – weekends in April and May will never be the same. Providing fun activities for the children and dining options around the clock, the Colour Fest ticks all of the boxes. Tag someone who needs to go!