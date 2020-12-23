Birkirkara Local Council Apologises As Controversial Roadworks Halted ‘Due To Unforeseen Circumstances Beyond Our Control’

With Christmas just around the corner, residents of Birkirkara have been left so confused and angry at disruptive roadworks in front of their doors that the town’s local council took to Facebook to clarify what’s taking so long.

“We apologise to the public for the inconvenience rendered by various projects in Birkirkara,” the page said on Tuesday evening.

“The work has been temporarily put on hold due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control,” the local council explained.

“We assure the public that the council is doing all it can to finalise the projects as soon as possible and reduce public inconvenience,” they promised.