7 Tips To Make Your Conference And Event In Malta Stand Out

Throwing a conference or event is an ideal way to bring together like-minded people, to share ideas and further the development of any industry. Through networking, brainstorming and discussing relevant issues and topics you can really instigate movement and initiate change. But how do you make them stand out? Here are some tips to make yours one to remember. 1. Have holistic branding across the event

Decorating the venue with your colours and brand elements is a great way to cement your name and let everyone know that this conference is yours. Merchandise, stickers, and swag bags will make the conference fun, plus help get your name out there! 2. Meet and greet your guests as if they’re your friends

There’s nothing worse than going to a conference and feeling like a fish out of water. One tip to make your guests comfortable is by greeting them with a smile. Acting like you are already friends will make your guests feel at home in no time. 3. Break up the day with interactive tools

Long conference days can get tiring. Sitting and listening is quite draining, so breaking up the conversation by using interactive tools is a great way to keep your guests engaged. Using Q&A and polling platforms works wonders. 4. Make sure you have audiovisual support ready

There’s nothing worse than that awkward moment when a speaker is ready to go and the presentation just won’t work. Sketchy audio, funky images and uncomfortable speakers can all be avoided by making sure that you have the appropriate support ready to go. 5. Throw some icebreakers in the mix

Going to a conference means a seeing a lot of unfamiliar faces. Kicking things off with icebreakers helps set the tone for the whole conference, helps your guests get comfortable, and is genuinely lots of fun. 6. Have some chillout areas

Having spots where guests can unwind, relax and recharge is something you should definitely have within your event. Adding some greenery and some visually pleasing areas to chillax, time out and regroup will definitely put you in everyone’s good books. 7. Let loose and enjoy yourself

Last but not least, there’s nothing worse than having a highly strung, stressed-out host. So, calm down, chill out, and enjoy the fruits of your labour. Your guests will be nervous and feeling out of place, so the best you can do is smile and experience the conference with them.

