‘Vague’ E-Scooter Regulations Are Posing A Threat To Sliema Promenade Pedestrians

Sliema’s mayor has expressed his frustration at the authorities’ explanation and enforcement of the new e-kickscooter regulations, which he describes as “vague”.

He’s also expressed concerns over whether wardens are equipped to enforce these new regulations.

“Most of the wardens do not even have the equipment to register a fine related to these scooters. They cannot book anybody,” Anthony Chircop told Lovin Malta.

Chircop argues that the law does not cater for towns like Sliema which feature very narrow sidewalks alongside the lack of proper infrastructure to accommodate the scooters comfortably.

According to the law, e-scooters cannot be used on certain industrial roads in Malta.

Chircop stated that the areas of Sliema and St Julians contain very busy main roads, leading to a new and potentially dangerous situation where scooter patrons are being forced to utilise the connecting promenade.

This can become a serious hazard for pedestrians as they are exposed to oncoming scooters whizzing past them.