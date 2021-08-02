‘Vague’ E-Scooter Regulations Are Posing A Threat To Sliema Promenade Pedestrians
Sliema’s mayor has expressed his frustration at the authorities’ explanation and enforcement of the new e-kickscooter regulations, which he describes as “vague”.
He’s also expressed concerns over whether wardens are equipped to enforce these new regulations.
“Most of the wardens do not even have the equipment to register a fine related to these scooters. They cannot book anybody,” Anthony Chircop told Lovin Malta.
Chircop argues that the law does not cater for towns like Sliema which feature very narrow sidewalks alongside the lack of proper infrastructure to accommodate the scooters comfortably.
According to the law, e-scooters cannot be used on certain industrial roads in Malta.
Chircop stated that the areas of Sliema and St Julians contain very busy main roads, leading to a new and potentially dangerous situation where scooter patrons are being forced to utilise the connecting promenade.
This can become a serious hazard for pedestrians as they are exposed to oncoming scooters whizzing past them.
People using the scooters must have an eligible driver’s licence and the scooters cannot be driven over a speed of 10km/hr on promenades.
However, Chircop says there is no way to gauge how fast these vehicles are going.
The offence of over-speeding, which can infiltrate the driving license penalty point system, is futile if there’s no way to know how fast the scooters are going. This creates a grey area in terms of enforcement.
Chircop states the lack of enforcement is the main catalyst for the current precarious situation.
Wardens are relegated to simply stopping the patrons and drawing their attention to their misuse. Naturally, this is not a very effective remedy, as can be seen with all the accidents which have taken place.
Lovin Malta has spoken about the numerous incidents which have involved scooters.
In light of more and more people speaking out about e-scooters and potential dangers related to them, the Local Council’s Association has sent out invitations to create a focus group and an open forum to discuss the way forward. Invited people can also air their grievances.
Chircop will be participating on behalf of Sliema’s Local Council. This discussion will be held with the presence of the respective authorities, and it is believed this is a step in the right direction as it will “rally” citizens who have been affected by the frustrating situation.
Contrary to popular belief, the Local Councils do not have the power to enforce or charge anyone who is breaking the law, Chircop ended. The Sliema Local Council are trying their best to raise awareness and mitigate the situation at hand, with their available resources.
