€61k Investment In ‘Abandoned’ Ta’ Qali Outdoor Gym Could Have Been ‘10 Times Better’, Bulletproof Says

A €61,000 government investment in the renovation of the outdoor gym in Ta’ Qali could have been done 10 times better, fitness community Bulletproof has warned. According to Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima, the Ta’ Qali outdoor gym is an “open space that has been abandoned for the last few years.” The latest renovation, according to Grima, is an investment in the health of the Maltese people. “Therefore talks are underway with various local councils to make these types of facilities more accessible.” SportMalta Chairman Luciano Busuttil said that this renovation is part of SportMalta’s mission to get the Maltese back on their feet. “These investments are meant to make the exercise more accessible to everyone.”

And it’s definitely an improvement, Bulletproof says. But with a €61,000 investment, they could have gone a lot further. “They could have done 10 times better than they did.” The government keeps installing cardio equipment, even though Malta’s environment is great for doing cardio exercise outside. “As we are limited with space in Malta, instead of crowding the place with stationary cardio bikes, do something better,” Bulletproof said. “People regularly go for runs and bike rides in the surrounding area, so it is futile to install stationary cardio equipment,” they continued. In fact, Bulletproof spoke to the government last autumn, showing them renderings for a 35k gym, which would be way more functional than the current outdoor exercise facility.

However, Bulletproof said that the government doesn’t bother speaking and listening to gyms, trainers and experts. The fitness community is often ignored. Bulletproof said the government has also asked for ‘elderly exercise equipment’. “There is no such thing. Globally, there is equipment for all, children’s equipment and equipment for disabled people.” The equipment isn’t even good for elderly people, as bicycles in gyms are adjustable, but the ones in the outdoor gym are not. One size evidently does not fit all, as several accidents have been reported. What do you think of the government’s latest investment in the Ta’ Qali outdoor gym?