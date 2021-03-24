‘Enough Is Enough’: Hundreds Sign Petition Against Sliema ‘Promenade-Breaker’ As New Kiosk Structure Appears

Sliema’s promenade is dotted with kiosks, but one new structure which recently showed up alongside the seaside walkway has become the centre of a fresh controversy.

On Monday night, photos of a new white kiosk structure started being shared on social media, and within hours, a petition appeared objecting the new development.

“I cannot suffer and watch our promenade being stripped from its main purpose of relaxation and pleasure and being eaten up by these companies,” the petition started by Free Our Pavements reads.

“The Sliema promenade has been constantly raped by the addition of kiosks, street promoters and labelled advertisement. A once-pleasant walk has turned into an obstacle, an exceedingly difficult one too.”

The online petition goes on to add more photos of the structure from different angles, saying it “has taken advantage of the breath-taking views of Manoel Island and Valletta and stole another portion of our promenade”. Plans also include demountable umbrellas on the side, which will be no higher than 1.2 metres “to be in line with P21 and P22 of the OCA policy” (the part of the policy that does not permit “permanent structures or fittings of a permanent nature”).