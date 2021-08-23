‘He Is My Angel Now’: Tributes Flow In For Venezuelan Musician Who Fell To Death In Msida

The 32-year-old Venezuelan musician who fell in Msida yesterday and tragically passed away today received loving tributes from friends and family alike.

Yendmanuel Gonzale succumbed to his injuries at Mater Dei hospital earlier this morning after falling from a three-storey height into a courtyard of a private residence on Triq tal-Qroqq.

Gonzale, also known under his artist name Manu G, was popular in the local community and received lots of support and tributes following his tragic death.

From a post wishing Gonzale strength in the hospital to countless tributes, Facebook reactions are still flowing in following the unfortunate news.

Last night, his girlfriend and close friends cheered him on while he was fighting for his life.