‘He Is My Angel Now’: Tributes Flow In For Venezuelan Musician Who Fell To Death In Msida
The 32-year-old Venezuelan musician who fell in Msida yesterday and tragically passed away today received loving tributes from friends and family alike.
Yendmanuel Gonzale succumbed to his injuries at Mater Dei hospital earlier this morning after falling from a three-storey height into a courtyard of a private residence on Triq tal-Qroqq.
Gonzale, also known under his artist name Manu G, was popular in the local community and received lots of support and tributes following his tragic death.
From a post wishing Gonzale strength in the hospital to countless tributes, Facebook reactions are still flowing in following the unfortunate news.
Last night, his girlfriend and close friends cheered him on while he was fighting for his life.
Update about Manu: After the accident on Sunday morning Manu passed away at 3 am today in Mater Dei Hospital, Malta….
Posted by Ana Claro Vieira on Monday, August 23, 2021
Cmon MANU you are a strong man !! You can do this 💝💝💝 we all know you can ‼️‼️‼️Fast wishes that you will soon be back…
Posted by Aloysia Galea Zammit on Sunday, August 22, 2021
But as he passed away at 3am this morning, his death led to plenty of reactions among locals. DJ and producer Cyprian Cassar expressed his sorrow for Gonzale’s tragic death, saying he was a good soul and passionate about making music – always with a smile on his face.
Really sad to hear the news today that Yendmanuel Gonzalez tragically died! We worked together on your music for more…
Posted by Cyprian Cassar on Monday, August 23, 2021
Another friend of his, a dancer, said: “You left without even being able to say goodbye.”
R.I.P United by their wills by common feelingsSimply reunited we fear nothing Well, that’s what we say but not always…
Posted by Nawirdine Soilihi on Monday, August 23, 2021
A friend from Sliema said her “stomach turned a couple of times today with heavy feelings” and she can’t imagine the pain of his girlfriend and his family in Venezuela. “You have gone too soon and too suddenly.”
Whilst my stomach turned a couple of times today with heavy feelings and I am still confused I can't imagine the pain of…
Posted by Paixão Fruit Carolina on Monday, August 23, 2021
Another friend said: “Manu, you had a dream to fly high, to be a successful singer. Alone, without family in Malta, you fought for a better life, you were friendly, caring, thoughtful, open smile, optimistic, believe in yourself, but always put God first.”
Manu, tinhas o sonho de voar alto,de ser um cantor com sucesso, cantavas bem. Sozinho, sem família em Malta,lutaste por…
Posted by Ana Paula on Sunday, August 22, 2021
Abire Sekkaki stated she “cannot believe what I just heard”. “You were such a beautiful soul, an amazing energy in the studio, always so fun seeing the way you create as if it was in your blood. An inspiration to many.”
I actually cannot believe what I just heard.You were such a beautiful soul, an amazing energy in the studio, always so…
Posted by Abire Sekkaki on Monday, August 23, 2021
“Everywhere you went you left people with a smile on their faces and now the world is a much sadder place for not having you here,” another friend wrote.
His girlfriend said it was impossible to visit him at the hospital but we are thankful for all your loving messages, and updates regarding the funeral arrangements will follow.
Rest In Peace Yendmanuel Gonzale