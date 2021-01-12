Hekk Hu! Maltese Specialists And Scientists Come Together To Set Record Straight On COVID-19, The Vaccine And More

How do you manage to sift through so many contradictory statements online and form an opinion based on facts, and not conspiracy theories or intentionally misleading information? Well, a team of Maltese specialists thinks it’s finally cracked the code.

Yesterday, a new group appeared on Facebook; Hekk Hu. What the group – which publishes posts exclusively in Maltese – promises is quite simple: “teachings and facts regarding the main questions of the moment”.

But perhaps the most important trait of this group is not what it promises, but who the people behind it are. And that’s the people who know best – experts in the particular field being discussed, and people who work or are studying in the industries.

Manning Hekk Hu is Dr John Paul Cauchi (who graduated in medicine, specialised in health and the environment, and is studying further on climate change), Dr Clint Mizzi (who has a PhD in Physiology and Biochemistry and is specialised in genetics) and Dr Charles Cassar, a lawyer practising in financial regulation.

And that’s not all; even with all this expertise, the trio’s content is still revised by UoM microbiology academic Dr Gabrielle Zammit and cardiologist Dr Melanie Zammit Burg.

To make matters better, the whole operation is run on a 100% voluntary basis, with information at the heart of it all.