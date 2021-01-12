Hekk Hu! Maltese Specialists And Scientists Come Together To Set Record Straight On COVID-19, The Vaccine And More
How do you manage to sift through so many contradictory statements online and form an opinion based on facts, and not conspiracy theories or intentionally misleading information? Well, a team of Maltese specialists thinks it’s finally cracked the code.
Yesterday, a new group appeared on Facebook; Hekk Hu. What the group – which publishes posts exclusively in Maltese – promises is quite simple: “teachings and facts regarding the main questions of the moment”.
But perhaps the most important trait of this group is not what it promises, but who the people behind it are. And that’s the people who know best – experts in the particular field being discussed, and people who work or are studying in the industries.
Manning Hekk Hu is Dr John Paul Cauchi (who graduated in medicine, specialised in health and the environment, and is studying further on climate change), Dr Clint Mizzi (who has a PhD in Physiology and Biochemistry and is specialised in genetics) and Dr Charles Cassar, a lawyer practising in financial regulation.
And that’s not all; even with all this expertise, the trio’s content is still revised by UoM microbiology academic Dr Gabrielle Zammit and cardiologist Dr Melanie Zammit Burg.
To make matters better, the whole operation is run on a 100% voluntary basis, with information at the heart of it all.
And while the group promises to eventually tackle a wide variety of issues throughout its run, it is of course the COVID-19 pandemic that they will currently be focusing on.
“We will focus on other industries in the near future,” the group promised. But of course, for now, there’s much to be discussed – and cleared up – when it comes to the divisive nature of the infectious virus and the vaccines being rolled out to fight it.
In fact, Hekk Hu’s first two posts specifically concern the vaccine, not only sharing basic facts about the jab’s development but also breaking down the reasons why people shouldn’t worry about the timeframe within which it was all developed.
Much-debated topics like this are sure to attract a lot of followers and court just as many critics, with the page in fact already amassing nearly 1,000 followers in less than 24 hours.
“This isn’t really about debunking or myth-busting,” Dr Cassar told Lovin Malta. “It’s more a way of pumping out the proper information on things like the vaccine development – or even what an mRNA vaccine is in the first place!”
“You could call it a counter-counter narrative. It’s definitely more productive than yelling at people on the internet.”
“This is 100% voluntary, and we are 100% self-funded, so we sadly don’t have any George Soros money,” Cassar finished sarcastically, laughing off some conspiracy theories which will most likely find their way being lodged the group’s way.