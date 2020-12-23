Hundreds Of Gifts Donated To Vulnerable Maltese Children As Part Of Inspirational Drive

Hundreds of wrapped gifts have been left under a massive Christmas tree in Castille Square, Valletta, in support of vulnerable families and children.

The drive for donations, which was supported by lawyer and Prime Minister’s wife Lydia Abela, actress Clare Agius, host Ben Camille and many other celebrities, was launched to give kids whose parents aren’t financially stable, to have a special Christmas as well.

This initiative developed after Abela’s daughter Giorgia Mae asked if Father Christmas is coming this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abela said this Christmas will be like any other Christmas and all the kids will be receiving presents.