Hundreds Of Gifts Donated To Vulnerable Maltese Children As Part Of Inspirational Drive
Hundreds of wrapped gifts have been left under a massive Christmas tree in Castille Square, Valletta, in support of vulnerable families and children.
The drive for donations, which was supported by lawyer and Prime Minister’s wife Lydia Abela, actress Clare Agius, host Ben Camille and many other celebrities, was launched to give kids whose parents aren’t financially stable, to have a special Christmas as well.
This initiative developed after Abela’s daughter Giorgia Mae asked if Father Christmas is coming this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abela said this Christmas will be like any other Christmas and all the kids will be receiving presents.
Hundreds of people already have placed a Christmas gift under the tree to give faith and show love to these vulnerable kids, showing that Maltese people truly can be generous and have a heart of gold.
Malta’s Got Talent winners Jomike and Lydon even sang a makjetta dedicated to these less fortunate kids as part of the initiative.