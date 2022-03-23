Padel For A Cause: Supporting Neil Agius’s Wave of Change Foundation

Being a racket sport that’s a cross between squash and tennis, Padel has taken our island by storm. Mixing charity and a good time, For A Cause Events have set up the IFR Padel Cup and everyone can join! With the aim to bring local industry giants together, employees from any company can form a company team and take part in this event. This tournament is a mixed-gender one, where teams can be made up of both male and female participants.

Each team must be made up of two players, and up to a maximum of four teams from each company can participate. The event itself is being split into two stages; the qualification stage and the IFR Padel Cup finals. A total of 64 teams will be going head-to-head during the qualifiers on the 7th of May. Mark Saturday 14th May in your calendars as that’s the big day of the IFR Padel Cup Finals! On this day, the remaining 32 teams that make it through the qualifying stages, will be split into 8 groups accordingly, with each group consisting of 4 teams. The first two teams with the most points from each group will then advance to the knockout stages.

Starting from the group stages, round of last 16, moving onto the quarterfinals, getting all the way to the semi-finals, and finally going on to win the grand final is what each team dreams of accomplishing! The grand final will be in the form of a full match, meaning that a best out of three set format is used. The game itself will be streamed online complete with a live commentary. The first-ever IFR Padel Cup champions will win €1,000, with the second and third place teams receiving €600 and €300 respectively, together with trophies and some other prizes.

Referees, scorekeepers, and even medical assistance will be available all throughout the tournament. A whole village complete with a resto-bar, juicery, entertainment, some evening drinks, and even prized mini-games will also be set up. Excited to padel or just want to know more? Form a team with your work-mates, come up with a bad-ass name, and apply for the Padel Cup here.

Each team entered will pay €350, where part of the funds will be donated to the Wave of Change Foundation. Each registered team will need to give the organisers a company name and logo. Only employees who work within a company structure are eligible to participate in this tournament. Want to be part of the action but don’t want to play? The IFR team are also currently looking for sponsors for this Padel Cup! You can get more information from here. Get ready to make history with the IFR’s first-ever Padel Cup. Taking the padel scene by storm, this event is all about bringing together huge industries and corporations for two days jam-packed with games, music, fun, and a good time. Tag someone who should apply! As of today, here is a list of the sponsors and participants of the first IFR Padel Cup: Gold Sponsors: PokerStars

Mr Messaging

LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group Silver Sponsors: OnAir Entertainment Participants: Raketech

MeDirect Bank

Deloitte Malta

PwC Malta

Casumo

Meridianbet

QuickLets

Zanzi Homes

PressEnter Group

Swintt

GCC7 Services

Tom Horn Gaming

Tipico

William Hill International



Catena Media

Pragmatic Play Only a limited number of spots are available so register today!