Watch: Remembering Jake, The Boy Who Sweetened Up The Rainbow Ward

Everyone knows about Jake’s Sweet Shop. Brightening up the Rainbow Ward one cheeky grin at a time, Jake was one of the countless children helped by the Puttinu Cares Foundation.

Jake saw how much joy sweet treats brought everyone, so what better way to spread joy than by spreading sweets?

Taking inspiration from his favourite film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jake’s dream was to create his very own version of Candyland and the staff at the Rainbow Ward helped make that dream a reality.

Jake’s sweet shop was a hit and he proudly kept organising and delivering goodies right until the end. Watch his chocolate dream come to life in the video below.