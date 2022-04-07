Watch: Remembering Jake, The Boy Who Sweetened Up The Rainbow Ward
Everyone knows about Jake’s Sweet Shop. Brightening up the Rainbow Ward one cheeky grin at a time, Jake was one of the countless children helped by the Puttinu Cares Foundation.
Jake saw how much joy sweet treats brought everyone, so what better way to spread joy than by spreading sweets?
Taking inspiration from his favourite film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jake’s dream was to create his very own version of Candyland and the staff at the Rainbow Ward helped make that dream a reality.
Jake’s sweet shop was a hit and he proudly kept organising and delivering goodies right until the end. Watch his chocolate dream come to life in the video below.
When Jake was diagnosed with leukaemia at just five years old, many hospital visits began. Within the first two weeks of this journey, Jake’s family knew they would have to travel to England to treat his aggressive cancer.
That’s where the Puttinu Cares Foundation comes in. Approaching Jake’s family, they helped carry some of the weight by providing a home for them during their time away. Jake’s parents could focus all of their time and energy on caring for their boy and making memories.
Thanks to the Puttinu Cares Foundation and the generous donations that keep growing year after year – families who find themselves in Jake’s situation can rest assure that they’ll have a roof over their head when they need to travel for a cure.
Providing support, a home, and a shoulder to lean on, the Puttinu Cares Foundation has made a huge difference in patients’ lives. None of this would be possible without your donations. Join Puttinu’s telethon this Good Friday and donate to this worthy cause. The telethon will run on all local TV stations between 10am and midnight with a pause between 15:00 and 21:00.
Help Puttinu Cares and donate this Good Friday!