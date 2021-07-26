Just A Little More Is Needed For Noah’s Ark To Reach Its €10,000 Fundraiser Goal

Noah’s Ark’s fundraiser is entering its final few days and needs the last push to reach its goal of €10,000 for overhauling its facilities and infrastructure. The dedicated NGO dog shelter is seeking to raise funds to refurbish the shelter’s dog pens and infrastructure in order to better serve the resident dogs at the sanctuary. The funds raised will allow Noah’s Ark to install bigger dog pens that are also easier to clean and more comfortable for the dogs. With further space to move around in and also insulated roofing, the new pens will protect the dogs from the summer heat and winter cold.

Works are already underway with the money that has already been donated to the NGO’s GoGetFunding page. The Sanctuary houses dogs who suffer from persistent health conditions, making it more difficult for them to be adopted. As such, the need for pens to be well-equipped is essential to make the dogs truly feel comfortable and at home. “It has been heart-warming to see the level of donations we have received for this long-overdue refurbishment,” Fabio Ciappara, President of Noah’s Ark, said. “Although we continuously receive support from the community in the form of donations and volunteer support, the current revamp we are doing now needs a bigger investment”, he continued. “Amid our best efforts to offer dignified housing in this busy dog sanctuary, we are hoping that the campaign will close by hitting our €10,000 funding goal.” “Every dog deserves the best care possible, wherever they are.”

Having previously won the Best Social Cause category at the 2020 Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, Noah’s Ark is benefitting from €10,000 in public relations, marketing and advertising consultation from BPC International, the category’s sponsor. If you wish to support Noah’s Ark’s fundraiser campaign, you can do so here. Beyond this fundraising campaign, however, Noah’s Ark is always open for donations and helping hands in its sanctuary in Mellieħa, behind it-Torri l-Aħmar. Share this with your friends and support Noah’s Ark.