Malta’s Commonwealth Grave Caretaker Receives Honorary MBE For His Dedication And Service

Malta has a long history of playing a vital role in the two world wars, including being dubbed the ‘Nurse of the Mediterranean’.

Countless soldiers were sent to Malta for medical attention, and many of their graves lie scattered across the islands.

Now, the Technical Supervisor for Malta’s Commonwealth War Graves, Mark Fitzgerald, has been awarded an Honorary MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his dedicated work in preserving and maintaining the war graves.

An MBE, an order of chivalry, rewards contributions towards the arts, sciences, charity work, welfare organisations and public service outside of civil service.

Having worked at the Commission since 1993, Fitzgerald has been the technical supervisor in Malta since August 2009. Much of the work on the island is credited to being possible thanks to the passion, work ethic and dedication of Fitzgerald himself.