Malta’s Commonwealth Grave Caretaker Receives Honorary MBE For His Dedication And Service
Malta has a long history of playing a vital role in the two world wars, including being dubbed the ‘Nurse of the Mediterranean’.
Countless soldiers were sent to Malta for medical attention, and many of their graves lie scattered across the islands.
Now, the Technical Supervisor for Malta’s Commonwealth War Graves, Mark Fitzgerald, has been awarded an Honorary MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his dedicated work in preserving and maintaining the war graves.
An MBE, an order of chivalry, rewards contributions towards the arts, sciences, charity work, welfare organisations and public service outside of civil service.
Having worked at the Commission since 1993, Fitzgerald has been the technical supervisor in Malta since August 2009. Much of the work on the island is credited to being possible thanks to the passion, work ethic and dedication of Fitzgerald himself.
Fitzgerald has been involved in numerous projects across the island, including the reconstruction and restoration of the Capuccini Military Cemetery’s boundary wall and renovation of the cemetery’s barrack rooms.
He is also involved in the CWGC’s tour initiatives, which see tourists visiting these sites.
The CWGC’s website notes that Malta’s cemeteries are “a uniquely beautiful and poignant mix of Commonwealth War Graves, war graves from many other nations and striking private headstones”.
Nearly 10,000 casualties are thought to rest in Malta at sites including the Capuccini Military Cemetery, Pieta Military Cemetery and Imtarfa Military Cemetery. Additional graves are scattered across the island and over 2,000 names are commemorated on the Malta Memorial.
Images: CWGC
How do you feel about this story? Let us know!