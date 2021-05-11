Malta’s Joe Rogan? Jon Mallia Is Taking The Local Podcast Scene To A New Level

Now, rapper and filmmaker Jon Mallia , perhaps best known for hosting Lovin Malta’s popular satire programme Kaxxaturi, is following in Rogan’s footsteps and already enjoying big success. In fact, he’s already giving Rogan a run for his money among Maltese audiences, according to the latest podcast charts.

If you’re into podcasts, you probably heard of Joe Rogan, the former UFC commentator whose in-depth shows discussing social issues with quirky guests – and sometimes getting high with Elon Musk – turned him into a global favourite.

Mallia clearly has a love for free-flowing open-minded conversation and more importantly, he’s excellent at it, using his charismatic blend of self-deprecation and self-aware narcissism to get his guests comfortable.

Mallia premieres his episodes on Thursday nights and three of his shows have already surpassed 10,000 YouTube views which is surprisingly high for the format, which usually only attracts a few hundred listeners locally.

The most popular episode so far was Mallia’s interview with the straight-talking chairman of the National Book Council Mark Camilleri.

Camilleri, a Labour Party delegate, described former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as a “sociopath” on the podcast and had similarly harsh words for Labour ministers Evarist Bartolo and Owen Bonnici.

Mallia’s podcast also made waves when he interviewed the equally free-thinking man who happens to be his father, Salvu Mallia, and in another episode, Mason Nehls, a young man struggling with the justice system in Malta.