Maltese Teen Running For In Memory Of Rebecca Zammit Lupi Raises Over €7,000 And Counting For Charity

Over a month after Tommy Wallbank set off on his running journey in memory of his late friend, the Maltese teen has managed to cover close to 400km and raise over €7,000 for charity so far.

After the tragic death of Rebecca Zammit Lupi, Tommy was inspired to start the ‘Run For Becca’ initiative where he would run 1km for every €5 donated to Puttinu Cares.

And the teenage boy hasn’t looked back with 46 runs under his belt, 369.30km completed and €7,492 raised so far.

“It’s always an honour for me to run with Tommy and we always mention Rebecca in our runs even if I never met her,” said local triathlete Fabio Spiteri following their run together.

Just yesterday, Tommy completed his longest run to date – an impressive 16.2 kilometers along the Sliema and St Julians promenade.

Despite his impressive achievement so far, the Maltese youth still has a long way to go to reach his final end goal of 1,000km. Nonetheless, he’s inspired many to donate to his cause and to Puttinu Cares, an NGO that supports children and adults suffering from cancer.

Tommy’s journey is in memory of his late friend Rebecca Zammit Lupi – a student and dance fanatic who died earlier this year from a rare form of bone cancer known as Ewing’s Sarcoma.

“ I would like to thank you all for the amazing amount of donations and support; it is truly overwhelming. This fundraiser has exceeded anything I could have ever imagined. It is amazing how many people have come forward to help. This has shown me how much we can achieve when we all pull together,” he said in a Facebook post.

