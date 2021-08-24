Marsaskala Residents And Moviment Graffiti Call To Protest Against Marsaskala Yacht Marina This Friday

Moviment Graffiti is calling for a protest against the Marsaskala Marina after last week’s press conference with over 10 organisations and plenty of protesters present. Marsaskala residents call for the definitive cancellation of yacht marina plans and demand that Transport Malta immediately withdraws the plans for the locality. The protest is planned for this Friday at 6.30pm in Marsaskala, next to the swings at the playground. Moviment Graffiti states that “the government is by no means bound to implement a senseless project, which would cause immeasurable harm to our quality of life and environment.” Local residents and the Marsaskala Local Council stand together against Transport Malta’s plans, as the Local Council has called for the tender to be withdrawn. The plans were also criticised for a lack of impact assessment. Moviment Graffiti said that the construction of the marina will “suffocate Marsaskala through land reclamation, changes in road networks and further development of buildings, such as offices, toilets, showers and parking amenities.”

“This will cause increased congestion and pollution in an already overdeveloped village, resulting in further damage to the characteristic fabric of Marsaskala,” they said. Perhaps the economic benefits would be a positive aspect of the development, but studies show that expenditure by yachtspersons is 80% directed towards port services and refuelling rather than daily expenditure. “Should the economic life cycle of a marina come to an end due to a financial crisis or deficiency in services, the infrastructure involved would be irreversible and the original state of the environment would be impossible to reinstate,” Moviment Graffiti stated. “There is a high price to pay for hosting a yacht marina in our village. Our sea will be used as a parking space for the rich as they squander their money, in all probability, elsewhere on the island.” “As things stand, a marina would forever ruin the face of Marsaskala as we know it to satisfy the whims of a select few.” The infrastructure will also limit the residents’ possibility to use the open sea for bathing, fishing and other seaside activities like scuba diving and canoeing. “A marina would radically and permanently transform the natural surroundings of Marsaskala making it a thoroughly unsustainable project.”

However, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said that this decision is up to the government, stating that Gudja also didn’t want an airport in their locality when those plans unfolded. “I’m not saying we should discard that vote, I’m just saying I’m not surprised by it,” Farrugia said. The yacht marina project was announced during the submission period for the Malta Tourism Authority’s Urban Design Contest which was launched in May. In June, there was a Marsaskala protest to end the Design Contest as a cover up for ‘mass-development plans’. “Was their mantra “Recover, Rethink and Revitalise” all directed towards engaging designers to pave the way for this atrocity?” Moviment Graffiti asks. “Residents reiterate their call for the cancellation of this so-called Design Contest, since it is clearly nothing but the carrying out of secret plans long in the making.” Moviment Graffiti encourages everyone to bring their anger and placards to Friday’s Marsaskala protest. What do you make of the Marsaskala yacht marine plans?