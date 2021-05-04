Meet Jake, A Maltese Boy With Big Dreams, An Even Bigger Personality And A Condition He Needs Your Help With

Every so often a Maltese kid comes along and takes the internet by storm. Meet Jake Camilleri, a young boy with big dreams of becoming an astronaut and a personality that will melt your heart.

Jake was two when his parents realised he was visually impaired. If he removes his glasses, everything goes fuzzy and he can’t even recognise people.

“With specs, I see everything whole,” he says.

“I feel cool, because there aren’t many people with this condition, but at the same time I feel alone because people don’t really know what it feels like.”

Jake then speaks about his dreams of becoming an astronaut and why he’ll probably have to give them up to become a policeman or a pilot instead.