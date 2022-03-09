This Company In Malta Celebrated Women’s Day By Handing Out Care Packages

International Women’s Day is the one day a year when the whole world takes a look at all of the marvellous achievements women across the ages have done. From celebrating greats from history to giving the women around you some extra love – Meridianbet spent this day visiting all female patients in St James Hospitals all around Malta Supporting all-female patients, Meridianbet has continued its series of donations and humanitarian acts. The team assembled packages filled with personal care goodies and gave them to every female patient in each St James Hospital around Malta.

Apart from dedicating their time and effort to supporting these women, Meridianbet is successful in creating a better balance between the genders that are involved in running the company. 65% of Meridianbet’s top management are women. Having roles in software development, the retail network, human resources, and marketing – these ladies can do anything. After all, how can gender equality be possible when men are leading everything? If you want to make things equal for the people, then you need to make the management equal, and that’s exactly what Meridianbet have done.

The United Nations’ main goal for Women’s Day 2022 is to foster ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable future tomorrow’. This way of thinking is also the foundation that Meridianbet used to formulate its corporate policy. Stefan Pavlovic, the Head of Operations at Meridianbet, says that they ‘are so pleased to be part of our global Meridianbet campaign, where we joined forces to make today a special day for Women whilst continuing to promote equality together every day. As a Group, Meridianbet strives to ensure equal opportunity for everyone, irrespective of race, nationality, age or gender, and these are the days to celebrate’. We should be celebrating women and their contribution to society not just on Women’s Day, but every day. That’s why Meridianbet have made it their mission to pave the way forward when it comes to gender equality in the workplace. Tag a strong woman!