Messy Mrieħel Zone To Get CCTV Cameras And Enforcement Against Littering

Following a resident’s complaints about the constant mess at Mrieħel and Central Business District (CBD) area, the Central Business District Foundation confirmed they are working on the instalment of CCTV cameras and police enforcement to better the area.

The resident raised concerns about the state the area was in, with litter spread over the floor and old objects dumped in the area, saying locals had to call the cleansing department themselves.

One resident sent in photos, saying locals are “truly fed up with the mess that the estate is left in”.

Although the CBD Foundation doesn’t have executive powers, it is responsible for the CBD zone – excluding residential areas of Qormi and Santa Venera. Triq il-Kummerċ residential area, of which the resident sent photos to this newsroom, doesn’t form part of the CBD.

According to the law, operators need to have their own waste collector, and the foundation made sure this is enforced.

The foundation is currently working with LESA and the police force in order to install CCTV cameras in the zone. During weekdays, police officers patrol the zone in order to enforce and educate.

Having received complaints from this particular resident, despite regarding an area not within its remit, the foundation informed Clean Malta to carry out cleaning over and above the normal schedule.

Qormi Council also has a contractor taking care of the sweeping of this road.

The area used to be cleaned once a week, which was later increased to three times a week. The amount of waste collected reduced drastically over the years, as can be seen in this figure: