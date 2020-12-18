MOAS Donates Gifts To Unaccompanied Minors In Malta For Christmas
Christmas has been made a little brighter this year for refugee and asylum-seeking children in Malta. On 17th December, the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) announced that they had donated to the unaccompanied minors at the DIL and HTV centres in Malta.
These centres host refugees and asylum-seekers under the age of 18 who arrived in Malta without any parents, relatives or even siblings.
Through coordination with the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS), a total of three game consoles with controllers and videogames were delivered alongside two TVs, 10+ puzzles and several board games.
These will all be used in the common areas of the centres in order to encourage socialising, education and especially fun in these difficult times.
Each individual in the centre also received a donation of toiletry kits (which included everything from shower gel to handwash). Alongside these 150 books were also donated with the hopes this being the first step towards the creation of a library in the centres.
All of these donations were additionally made possible with the support of the Betclic Group alongside other donors who rose to the occasion with their generous aid.
Geraldine Gilford, Head of HR and OFM (Malta) at Betclic explained that “To do its part during this Christmas period, Betclic Group (Malta) decided to support MOAS since we believe that we have a duty towards our immigrant community”, whilst also noting that giving back is something fundamental to the drive for “social responsibility towards the community in general.”
Through these donations, MOAS hope to create a space of intercultural and interreligious dialogue so that friendship and peace can flourish for those living within the centres.
“With this donation, we would like to spread a message of hope, brotherhood and love. We wish to make Christmas a moment of happiness and joy” Regina Catrambone, Director of MOAS said. “We hope that this initiative of creative cooperation would help to improve the integration of these kids and adolescents in our society, so that they will have the chance to create a future and become meaningful part of the society.”
