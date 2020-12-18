MOAS Donates Gifts To Unaccompanied Minors In Malta For Christmas

Christmas has been made a little brighter this year for refugee and asylum-seeking children in Malta. On 17th December, the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) announced that they had donated to the unaccompanied minors at the DIL and HTV centres in Malta.

These centres host refugees and asylum-seekers under the age of 18 who arrived in Malta without any parents, relatives or even siblings.

Through coordination with the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS), a total of three game consoles with controllers and videogames were delivered alongside two TVs, 10+ puzzles and several board games.

These will all be used in the common areas of the centres in order to encourage socialising, education and especially fun in these difficult times.

Each individual in the centre also received a donation of toiletry kits (which included everything from shower gel to handwash). Alongside these 150 books were also donated with the hopes this being the first step towards the creation of a library in the centres.