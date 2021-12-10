Give Back This Festive Season With This Shop Found Across Malta
The holidays are the time for sharing and giving back. Exchanging our love for material things is one of the ways we can show how much we care. Another way is by sharing what we have, and that’s what Monsoon is doing.
This Christmas, Monsoon has teamed up with Hospice Malta to help raise money for their charitable cause.
That’s why they have opened up this initiative to their customers, where you have the opportunity to add just 50c to your total bill, which will then be donated to Hospice Malta.
50c may seem like nothing to you, but a little goes a long way when utilised properly.
At the end of December, Monsoon will also be adding on its contribution to the total amount donated by its customers. The total sum will then be donated to this worthy cause.
If you don’t know, Hospice Malta is a registered NGO that works very closely with people suffering from end-of-life cancer as well as those who suffer from motor neuron disease. Throughout the years, the need for palliative care has increased exponentially, which means that Hospice Malta has had its hands full for quite some time.
Leading with care, compassion and dignity, Hospice Malta help sufferers and their families every step of the way. From the initial diagnosis to the passing of the loved one, you can always count on Hospice Malta to help.
Monsoon knows how crucial having a support system when you are going through trying times is. That’s why they have opened up their arms and their hearts to help this worthy cause.
