Give Back This Festive Season With This Shop Found Across Malta

The holidays are the time for sharing and giving back. Exchanging our love for material things is one of the ways we can show how much we care. Another way is by sharing what we have, and that’s what Monsoon is doing.

This Christmas, Monsoon has teamed up with Hospice Malta to help raise money for their charitable cause.

That’s why they have opened up this initiative to their customers, where you have the opportunity to add just 50c to your total bill, which will then be donated to Hospice Malta.

50c may seem like nothing to you, but a little goes a long way when utilised properly.