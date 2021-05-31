Over €225,000 Raised To Fight Homelessness In YMCA Malta’s First-Ever Marathon
Following their first-ever 12-hour fundraising marathon, a whopping €225,028 has been raised for YMCA Malta to help the NGO continue its tireless work with supporting homeless people on the island.
The NGO provides a roof and somewhere to stay for homeless people and is currently caring for 34 individuals, which is their maximum capacity, at Dar Niki Cassar in Msida.
Over 1,500 individuals have sought out help from the YMCA over the last few years – and that doesn’t include individuals who sought out help at others organisations, showing how widespread yet hidden the issue remains.
In some cases, individuals as young as 12 may resort to prostitution to survive.
YMCA’s work with homeless people includes supporting the positive development of youths to prevent them from ending up homeless. They also offer a spectrum of social work services to individuals who are underprivileged or socially disadvantaged.
In this regard, their specialisation is the support, assistance and reintegration of the homeless in Malta.
Their marathon yesterday offered an excellent way for people to recognise the importance of not judging others since behind each person there is a unique story and anyone can go through these tough situations.
The importance of helping others financially and being aware of the realities of the people around us became key highlights of the marathon, with the need to support one another becoming a crucial part of our society – especially in these difficult times.
Supporting our NGOs has become especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the need for the services of these vital groups has risen while the amount of donations and funds they are able to gather has decreased due to people looking to save their funds.
Kerry Hermitage, Head of the Residential Program for YMCA Malta, recently appeared on Lovin Daily to discuss what the YMCA does, and why it needs more financial support.
Homelessness in Malta is a serious and hidden issue, affecting countless people that often do not have their voices heard. Ahead of YMCA's first ever televised fundraiser this week, YMCA's Head of Residential Kerry Hermitage appeared on Lovin Daily to discuss some of the challenges they are facing
