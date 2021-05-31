Over €225,000 Raised To Fight Homelessness In YMCA Malta’s First-Ever Marathon

Following their first-ever 12-hour fundraising marathon, a whopping €225,028 has been raised for YMCA Malta to help the NGO continue its tireless work with supporting homeless people on the island.

The NGO provides a roof and somewhere to stay for homeless people and is currently caring for 34 individuals, which is their maximum capacity, at Dar Niki Cassar in Msida.

Over 1,500 individuals have sought out help from the YMCA over the last few years – and that doesn’t include individuals who sought out help at others organisations, showing how widespread yet hidden the issue remains.

In some cases, individuals as young as 12 may resort to prostitution to survive.

YMCA’s work with homeless people includes supporting the positive development of youths to prevent them from ending up homeless. They also offer a spectrum of social work services to individuals who are underprivileged or socially disadvantaged.