‘Power4Eric’: This Seven-Year-Old Boy Is Running 15km To Raise Money For His Friend’s All-Terrain Powerchair

A seven-year-old Maltese boy has started a charity run in order to raise funds for getting an all-terrain powerchair for his school friend who suffers from a muscle degeneration disorder.

Dan will be running 15km in the hopes of raising money for his friend Eric who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.

The young man aims to buy his friend a Trekinetic GTE powerchair, the lightest powerchair of its kind available, in order to allow Eric to be able to enjoy a world without boundaries.

On the Facebook page dedicated to the charity run, Dan explains that “it is hard not to be [Eric’s] friend. He is kind, funny, resilient and always happy”.

“We laugh, play and keep growing up together, yet sometimes we do things in new and different ways as month by month, day by day his muscles keep weakening due to DMD.”

Both Dan and his classmates have also shown their solidarity with Eric’s disorder by a recent class experiment. They did a total of three things to help experience just a few of the challenges that a person with DMD goes through daily.

These included wearing weights around their ankles while running in the playground or using stairs, had their hands tied while trying to get up from a seated position without using their arms or upper body and tried to sit in a manual wheelchair while going uphill.