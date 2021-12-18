‘Put The Father Back In Christmas’: Santas March Down Valletta To Call Out ‘Gender Inequality’ In Parenting Arrangements

A small army of Father Christmases took to the streets of Valletta this morning with one thing in mind: calling for better access to children when it comes to parenting arrangements.

The event, aptly carrying the slogan ‘Put The Father Back In Christmas’, was organised by Flimkien Missirijiet Inqumu, a Facebook group for “fathers passing through hell” which has long been raising awareness to its over 11,000 followers.

At around 10am this morning, a number of men – all dressed up as Santa Claus – marched down Republic Street, eventually stopped in places like the gates of Court and the steps of Castille, holding up a number of placards aimed directly at the country’s current child custody arrangements.

The group’s main goal is to create a system of total 50-50 parenting time, with both fathers and mothers benefitting from time spent with their children following custody arrangements.

In fact, the placards brandished during the march reflected this perfectly, reading slogans like “The best child support is equal parenting” and “Fathers are as important as mums”.