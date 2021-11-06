QUESTION: Why Do So Many Public Bathrooms In Malta Not Have Toilet Seats?

A confused expat recently shared a photo of one of Malta’s public bathrooms without the expected plastic seat, saying the Asian hole-in-the-floor-style is “much more hygienic and ergonomic”.

And that made others wonder: why do so many public bathrooms in Malta not have toilet seats?

Jokingly, someone commented: “I’m still waiting for the day when I see someone walk down the road with a toilet seat under their arm… There must be a gang of them!”

But it soon turned out reality might be more hilarious. A commenter who worked in an amusement park in Sweden said she saw a woman came strolling out of the bathroom with three seats under her arm.

“Weirdest stuff I ever saw being stolen. I asked her to put them back and she insisted it was her own… Yeah, right! You took three toilet seats with you to a park at the very same time three of ours went missing. What a coincidence!”