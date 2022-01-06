WATCH: Meet Răzvan As We Celebrate Mărțișor In The Latest Episode Of Taħlita Perfetta

The Taħlita Perfetta series is back with a bang. In this episode, travel to Romania as Dora together with Lovin Malta ventures into Răzvan’s home. This foodie feast is all in honour of the Romanian feast, Mărțișor. Celebrating the beginning of Spring, the 1st of March is a celebration of colours, new beginnings and honouring how important women are to society. No feast would be complete without some good food, so let’s have a look at what Răzvan cooked up for us.

Romanians celebrate Mărțișor by cooking up some delectable dishes and giving gifts to their loved ones. Through the different flavours in the dishes, Răzvan has reminisced on his childhood memories in his Maltese home. A traditional sour soup with meatballs, Romanian breaded meat patties, and Răzvan’s twist on some classic Peasant Potatoes all form a part of the traditional Mărțișor spread.

Ciorbă de perișoare

Parjoale, Ciorbă de perișoare and Peasant Potatoes, paired with bread, took centre stage in this feast, opening Dora’s eyes to the Romanian kitchen.

Parjoale and Peasant Potatoes

Mărțișor is both the name of the feast and what the trinket associated with the feast is called. The red and white striped trinket symbolises the bringing of strength and health in the coming of the year. In Roman times, New Year was celebrated on the 1st of March, but in the last couple of centuries, the tradition has taken on a different meaning.

Being gifted by the men to their closest female friends and family, the Mărțișor symbolises friendship, strength, and admiration. The Mărțișor is usually tied around a pebble, coin, or piece of jewellery. This heartwarming gift is then pinned to the receivers clothes, usually on the breast pocket. Keeping this sentiment close to heart, the Mărțișor trinkets, at the end of March, are then hung on a fruit tree as it is believed to bring wealth. With gift-giving and food sharing, this Romanian feast is all about appreciating the people around you. Mărțișor brings together everyone from the community through scrumptious dishes and the beautiful sentiment of the Mărțișor trinket. Tag someone who would love Mărțișor!

