Spend Or Donate? These Maltese Activists Are Raising €20,000 In Vouchers For 11 Charities

Using your vouchers to help those who are really in need has now been made even easier thanks to the way vouchers are being handled this time around.

After managing to collect €5,000 worth of vouchers to support Fondazzjoni Sebħ, YMCA Malta and Victory Kitchen in the last round of vouchers, Keith Marshall, Luke Tabone and Moira Palmier have once more gotten together to help get money from the vouchers to charities most in need.

The aim is to raise a whopping €20,000 to be shared with the number of charities and NGOs across Malta to make sure that they are able to continue their tireless work despite the effects of the pandemic.