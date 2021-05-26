Spend Or Donate? These Maltese Activists Are Raising €20,000 In Vouchers For 11 Charities
Using your vouchers to help those who are really in need has now been made even easier thanks to the way vouchers are being handled this time around.
After managing to collect €5,000 worth of vouchers to support Fondazzjoni Sebħ, YMCA Malta and Victory Kitchen in the last round of vouchers, Keith Marshall, Luke Tabone and Moira Palmier have once more gotten together to help get money from the vouchers to charities most in need.
The aim is to raise a whopping €20,000 to be shared with the number of charities and NGOs across Malta to make sure that they are able to continue their tireless work despite the effects of the pandemic.
Money raised from this will be given to the following entities:
- Dar Merħba Bik
- Dar il-Kaptan
- Association for Abandoned Animals Malta
- Noah’s Ark
- Dreams of Horses
- YMCA Malta
- Victory Kitchen
- Fondazzjoni Sebħ
- Hospice Malta
- Dar Charles Miceli
- Embrace Diversity
By visiting the Mimcol page, you can see just how to set up and download your vouchers and from there it is an easy few steps to transfer them to the decided account.
Marshall will be sharing the account number to transfer your vouchers from 7th June.
Sharing truly is caring, especially when it comes to supporting those that do so much to support our community, put your vouchers to good use and don’t let a single cent go to waste.
