Hair Has No Gender: This Maltese Salon Makes No Assumptions

Treating yourself to a cut should be an enjoyable experience. Needing to specify the details of what gender you identify as or having to explain yourself to a stranger should not be a part of the process. Whatever pronoun you feel represents you, you should not need to disclose it for a simple haircut. That’s why Dean Gera Salons analyzed their previous price list and decided to completely remove male and female labelling from their pricing. All hair is equal and it takes the same level of skill to accomplish a beautiful cut no matter the length or style.

In fact, Dean Gera Salons now charge one price for a haircut, regardless of gender.

When you walk in, the staff do not assume what service or type of cut you want simply because of your appearance. Judgment free, this salon provides you with a safe space where you can experiment with your look and leave feeling confident with a brand new do. If you’re looking for a boost, book an appointment at a Dean Gera Salon near you through their website or by downloading their app from Google Play or the App Store.

This way of pricing came into effect on the 21st February 2022, meaning you can already benefit from equal pricing. All prices are starting from, with the final bill depending on your treatments and hairstylist. Children under the age of 16 and students will also benefit from a 10% discount on all Dean Gera Salons services. After all, why should the younger generation not treat themselves to glorious hair? Bridging the gap, Dean Gera Salons help you celebrate who you are, regardless of gender. Everyone should have great hair, and Dean Gera Salons make it their mission to deliver. Tag someone who’d love to hear this news!