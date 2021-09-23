To The Rescue! Inclusive Superhero TV Show For Children With Diverse Abilities Avarù To Launch Next Week

Get your superhero kit ready, because the awesome Avarù team will be making its way to your screen next Monday!

The TV show Avarù is truly one of a kind, as it was created with children with diverse abilities in mind. Inclusive and sensory, this show is aimed at neurodivergent children and audiences with disabilities.

With colourful graphics and gorgeous designs, the series is more than just that: the subtitles and on-screen sign language interpreter are available all throughout the episodes, making it super easy for everyone to tag along!

The show is about the lives of three superheroes: Diżż, Justus and Alwett. Together, they are superteam Avarù.

Check out the trailer below: