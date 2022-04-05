Known and loved by many, Victor Calvagna was a man that touched the lives of countless families. Dedicating his life to medicine, Dr Calvagna helped shape the care that is given to sick children.

Being a medical genius is not the only way to describe Dr Calvagna. Medicine was his main passion but he had drive and energy to dedicate to other areas of his life.

Malta’s first-ever oncologist, Victor Calvagna will be remembered for his tireless work helping families dealing with sick children. From starting the Puttinu Cares Foundation to participating in Iron Man, Dr Calvagna really was a man of many talents.

See what his co-workers and friends have to say about Calvagna’s admirable qualities in the video down below.