Watch: Meet Victor Calvagna, The Man Behind The Hero
Known and loved by many, Victor Calvagna was a man that touched the lives of countless families. Dedicating his life to medicine, Dr Calvagna helped shape the care that is given to sick children.
Being a medical genius is not the only way to describe Dr Calvagna. Medicine was his main passion but he had drive and energy to dedicate to other areas of his life.
Malta’s first-ever oncologist, Victor Calvagna will be remembered for his tireless work helping families dealing with sick children. From starting the Puttinu Cares Foundation to participating in Iron Man, Dr Calvagna really was a man of many talents.
See what his co-workers and friends have to say about Calvagna’s admirable qualities in the video down below.
With passes that de Bruyne would be jealous of, running countless marathons, and enjoying a glass of wine or two, Victor Calvagna was the embodiment of humility.
It was during his early years as an oncologist that him and his team identified an issue with children who needed to leave the country to receive treatment. The struggle of finding accommodation in central London was an added burden both logistically and financially.
During his studies in the UK Dr. Calvagna had seen organisations helping these families in need and from that experience, Puttinu Cares was born. They acquired the first of many Puttinu Cares apartments in 2008, but demand keeps rising.
Puttinu offers its apartments to all cancer patients not only children, and more and more homes are needed for these families.
This Good Friday, the Puttinu Cares Foundation are raising funds to buy another block of apartments in central London. The telethon will run between 10am and midnight on all local stations with a break between 15:00 – 21:00.
Your contribution will make a big difference to the lives of those affected by cancer.
Tune in to the telethon and donate to Puttinu this Good Friday!